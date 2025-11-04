Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,977 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of WSO stock opened at $361.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.00 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.06.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.62). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

