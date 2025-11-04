Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after buying an additional 387,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 444.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 605,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after buying an additional 494,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.62.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

