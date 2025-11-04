Code Waechter LLC Acquires 3,277 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Code Waechter LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,397,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after acquiring an additional 127,210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in Sanofi by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,548,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,794,000 after acquiring an additional 782,838 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

