Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $461.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.