Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3736 per share by the bank on Monday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

