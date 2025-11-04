BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 21st

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 267,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,730 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 22.9% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 877,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 163,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.