Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.8 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Centene has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $66.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Centene by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,286,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,817,000 after acquiring an additional 243,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Centene by 248.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 258,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,743 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Centene by 8.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 91.5% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 214,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 102,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

