Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cormark raised shares of Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital set a $8.25 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.50 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 91.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 186.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.