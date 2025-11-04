Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $236.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 57,935 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

