VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV) Plans $0.12 Interim Dividend

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 2nd.
VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
