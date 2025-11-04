Analyzing CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) and Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) and Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Toronto Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CaixaBank and Toronto Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A Toronto Dominion Bank 16.40% 13.59% 0.73%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Toronto Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $3.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Toronto Dominion Bank pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This table compares CaixaBank and Toronto Dominion Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaixaBank $24.18 billion 3.06 $6.26 billion N/A N/A Toronto Dominion Bank $60.13 billion 2.31 $6.50 billion $8.56 9.57

Toronto Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CaixaBank.

Volatility & Risk

CaixaBank has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CaixaBank and Toronto Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaixaBank 1 3 1 0 2.00 Toronto Dominion Bank 1 3 5 0 2.44

Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Toronto Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toronto Dominion Bank is more favorable than CaixaBank.

Summary

Toronto Dominion Bank beats CaixaBank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

