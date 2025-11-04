Analyzing BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCORP 34 and Chino Commercial Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCORP 34 $56.34 million 1.65 $1.69 million $0.86 15.84 Chino Commercial Bancorp $25.24 million 2.16 $5.14 million $1.81 9.36

Chino Commercial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BANCORP 34. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BANCORP 34, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

BANCORP 34 has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BANCORP 34 and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCORP 34 11.27% 4.26% 0.40% Chino Commercial Bancorp 22.97% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of BANCORP 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of BANCORP 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BANCORP 34 beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCORP 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

