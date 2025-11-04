Gradium (GRD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $544.30 Thousand

Gradium (GRD) traded up 90.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Gradium has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gradium token can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gradium has a market cap of $544.30 thousand and $5.00 worth of Gradium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,760.33 or 0.99280821 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,638.91 or 0.99518355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gradium

Gradium launched on May 4th, 2021. Gradium’s total supply is 51,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,502 tokens. The official website for Gradium is gradium.org. Gradium’s official Twitter account is @gradiumx.

Buying and Selling Gradium

According to CryptoCompare, “Gradium (GRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gradium has a current supply of 51,999,996.84891142 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gradium is 1.37624346 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $46.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gradium.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gradium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gradium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gradium using one of the exchanges listed above.

