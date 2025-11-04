World Liberty Financial USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USD1)

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. World Liberty Financial USD has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $559.58 million worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Liberty Financial USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One World Liberty Financial USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

World Liberty Financial USD Profile

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 2,937,613,139 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official website is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi.

Buying and Selling World Liberty Financial USD

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 2,937,254,463.76072258. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99894435 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 638 active market(s) with $510,511,608.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using U.S. dollars.

