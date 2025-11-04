Ailey Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (ALE)

Ailey (ALE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Ailey token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ailey has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ailey has a total market cap of $153.86 million and $519.23 thousand worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ailey alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,760.33 or 0.99280821 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,638.91 or 0.99518355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ailey Profile

Ailey was first traded on August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. The official message board for Ailey is twitter.com/aileyverse. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse. The official website for Ailey is myailey.com.

Buying and Selling Ailey

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 416,319,444.44444444 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.47273323 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $514,137.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ailey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ailey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ailey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ailey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.