GOHOME (GOHOME) Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. GOHOME has a market capitalization of $75.99 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GOHOME has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GOHOME token can now be bought for $152.01 or 0.00145450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GOHOME

GOHOME’s genesis date was January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com.

GOHOME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 151.20710046 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,440,447.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

