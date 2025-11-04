Lift Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Lift Dollar has a market cap of $35.35 million and approximately $82.08 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lift Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lift Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lift Dollar Token Profile

Lift Dollar’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 14,921,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,425,707 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 14,921,606.85867171 with 35,425,706.85867171 in circulation. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99771579 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

