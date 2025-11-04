SoSoValue Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.08 Million (SOSO)

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, SoSoValue has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One SoSoValue token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. SoSoValue has a market cap of $196.08 million and $13.01 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103,760.33 or 0.99280821 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,638.91 or 0.99518355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SoSoValue Token Profile

SoSoValue’s launch date was January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. The official website for SoSoValue is sosovalue.com. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto.

SoSoValue Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 274,766,576 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.72160171 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $12,846,860.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoSoValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoSoValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

