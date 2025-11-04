Parcl Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Parcl token can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Parcl has a total market cap of $16.49 million and $7.30 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parcl has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parcl

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.03892193 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $6,554,347.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parcl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

