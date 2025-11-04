Code Waechter LLC Invests $5.31 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Code Waechter LLC owned 0.65% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,623,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOG opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

