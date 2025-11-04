Code Waechter LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Code Waechter LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,651 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Code Waechter LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Code Waechter LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

