Huntington National Bank Has $117.71 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 882,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $117,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

