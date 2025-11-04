Marest Capital LLC Invests $453,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Marest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.4% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 19,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $304.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

