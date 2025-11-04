Huntington National Bank Has $17.21 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.