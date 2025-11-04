Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.Prologis’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.