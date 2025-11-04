Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.0% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays set a $188.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.21.

Hershey Stock Down 4.4%

Hershey stock opened at $162.13 on Tuesday. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 81.91%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

