Huntington National Bank Purchases 34,235 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $36,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.