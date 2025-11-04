Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CAO Robert Werner Sells 1,016 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Werner sold 1,016 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,943.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,383.20. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $97,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 61.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

