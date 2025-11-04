Huntington National Bank Has $39.98 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128,644 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $39,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

CMG opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

