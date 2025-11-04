iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Position Trimmed by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 10.2% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 63,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

