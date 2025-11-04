Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

