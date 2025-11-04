Optivise Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,332 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 1.0% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $1,826,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

