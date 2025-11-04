WorthPointe LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.8% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 109.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $632.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $597.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.92. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.