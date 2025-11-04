WorthPointe LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after buying an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after buying an additional 3,917,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,154,000 after purchasing an additional 417,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,325,000 after purchasing an additional 323,185 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

