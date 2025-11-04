Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 26.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

