Next Capital Management LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $153,524,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $120,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

