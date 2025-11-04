Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,342,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,544,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5%

DIA stock opened at $473.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $480.39. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.80.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

