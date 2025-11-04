Obermeyer Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $487.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

