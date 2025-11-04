Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,685,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,543,000 after acquiring an additional 402,667 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 272,656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

