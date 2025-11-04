Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $857,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $501.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

