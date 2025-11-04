RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.78% of RenaissanceRe worth $432,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,049,000 after purchasing an additional 676,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,509,000 after purchasing an additional 92,825 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,247,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,458,000 after purchasing an additional 190,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,038,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $278.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $244.00 price target on RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.67.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $256.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.27.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.