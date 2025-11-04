Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VEA opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.