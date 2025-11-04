Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

