WorthPointe LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

WorthPointe LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.1% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DFAT opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.