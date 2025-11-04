Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 774,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.85.

Graphite One Price Performance

About Graphite One

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

