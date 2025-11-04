Strs Ohio Buys 12,535 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 47.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $75.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

