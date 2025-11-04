Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 7.96% of Assurant worth $800,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,925. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $212.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $255.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.83.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

