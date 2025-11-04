Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Schrodinger during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrodinger by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Schrodinger Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrodinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

View Our Latest Report on SDGR

Insider Activity at Schrodinger

In other news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Schrodinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.