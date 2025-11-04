Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,707,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 137,504 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 497,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 842,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 94,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 935,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.18.

Intel Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,953.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

