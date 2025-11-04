2,429 Shares in Loews Corporation $L Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Loews by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,709,000 after buying an additional 151,428 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,496,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 172,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Loews by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.16 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Loews currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

